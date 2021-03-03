Switch, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:SWCH)

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th.

Switch has raised its dividend payment by 1,034.3% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE SWCH traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.05. The company had a trading volume of 224,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,961. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 108.32 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Switch has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $19.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.28.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Switch had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $127.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Switch will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 70,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $1,088,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 682,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,612,424.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 9,400 shares of Switch stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $155,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,175,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,892,763.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 203,996 shares of company stock worth $3,263,592 in the last ninety days. 30.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SWCH. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet raised Switch from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a report on Tuesday. Truist assumed coverage on Switch in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered Switch from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.28.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the internet.

