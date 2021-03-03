Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Shares Down 9.4%

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)’s share price was down 9.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.90 and last traded at $13.93. Approximately 6,122,809 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 202% from the average daily volume of 2,027,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.37.

Several equities analysts have commented on SWCH shares. Truist started coverage on Switch in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James cut Switch from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Switch from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Switch presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.28.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 107.16 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.27.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $127.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.36 million. Switch had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Switch, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 19,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $315,984.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,184,719 shares in the company, valued at $36,069,710.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 15,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $259,173.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,159,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,742,356.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 203,996 shares of company stock valued at $3,263,592. 30.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Switch by 8.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 937,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,635,000 after buying an additional 75,946 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Switch by 3.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Switch by 16.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 152,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Switch by 40.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,502,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,578 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Switch by 34.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 367,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after purchasing an additional 93,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.47% of the company’s stock.

Switch Company Profile (NYSE:SWCH)

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the internet.

