SWYFT (SWYFTT) Trading 26.5% Higher This Week

SWYFT (CURRENCY:SWYFTT) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 3rd. SWYFT has a total market cap of $32,289.82 and approximately $9,734.00 worth of SWYFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SWYFT coin can currently be bought for $0.0457 or 0.00000089 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, SWYFT has traded 26.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SWYFT Coin Profile

SWYFTT is a coin. SWYFT’s total supply is 750,000 coins and its circulating supply is 706,940 coins. The Reddit community for SWYFT is https://reddit.com/r/SwyftNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SWYFT’s official Twitter account is @OfficialSwyft and its Facebook page is accessible here . SWYFT’s official message board is medium.com/swyft-network . The official website for SWYFT is swyft.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Swyft was formed on November 20th, 2018, looking to solve the most common problems facing cryptocurrency adoption across the globe. Its vision is to not only enhance the user experience with any ability to earn a passive income but to also create the most compelling cryptocurrency ecosystem of the 21st century by driving the world's transition to a digital currency economy. This will be delivered through DApp (smart contract) design, payment gateways via platform modules and marketplace deployment. “

