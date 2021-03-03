Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $46.00 to $52.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Synovus Financial traded as high as $45.61 and last traded at $45.16, with a volume of 9861 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.92.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Synovus Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synovus Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.54.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,786,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,827,000 after purchasing an additional 50,699 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $56,753,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 305,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,889,000 after acquiring an additional 52,961 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,589,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,202,000 after acquiring an additional 146,909 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.