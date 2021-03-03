Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Shares Down 9.2%

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) shares fell 9.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.20 and last traded at $8.32. 753,104 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 743,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.16.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SYRS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a market cap of $467.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.32.

In other news, Director Richard A. Young sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $45,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 321,711 shares in the company, valued at $3,876,617.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 14.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 735,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $597,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC boosted its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 2,189,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,837,000 after purchasing an additional 781,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $16,953,000.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS)

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.