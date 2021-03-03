Syscoin Price Reaches $0.16 on Major Exchanges (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $94.80 million and $4.06 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 14% higher against the dollar. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000309 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $187.76 or 0.00372567 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000100 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003810 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003091 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000120 BTC.

About Syscoin

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Syscoin’s total supply is 607,815,260 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Syscoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

