T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $151.33.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TROW. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $169.65 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Group has a one year low of $82.51 and a one year high of $175.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.10. The company has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 44.61%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total transaction of $1,212,084.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 336,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,317,347.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $304,550.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 332,256 shares in the company, valued at $49,529,401.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 14,182 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,525,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,297 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,494,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $377,648,000 after acquiring an additional 161,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

