T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.98.

TTOO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Alliance Global Partners cut T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $2.60 to $2.40 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on T2 Biosystems from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTOO. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in T2 Biosystems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $269,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its stake in T2 Biosystems by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 98,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in T2 Biosystems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $299,000. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTOO opened at $2.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $328.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.72. T2 Biosystems has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $3.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.57.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance technology that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

