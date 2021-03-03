T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Stock Price Down 8.6%

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO)’s stock price was down 8.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.01 and last traded at $2.03. Approximately 6,146,127 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 16,393,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.22.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TTOO shares. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $2.60 to $2.40 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of T2 Biosystems from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of T2 Biosystems in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.57.

Get T2 Biosystems alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $300.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,203,844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after buying an additional 566,115 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $686,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 499,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 193,283 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 270,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 28,182 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTOO)

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance technology that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for T2 Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T2 Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.