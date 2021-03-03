Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $76.36 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) to report $76.36 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $75.99 million and the highest estimate coming in at $76.87 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare posted sales of $72.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will report full year sales of $340.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $337.57 million to $342.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $394.05 million, with estimates ranging from $375.60 million to $407.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TRHC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.36.

NASDAQ TRHC opened at $37.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $901.41 million, a P/E ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 1.05. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 52-week low of $30.12 and a 52-week high of $69.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

In other news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $1,163,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 865,762 shares in the company, valued at $41,954,826.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 6,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $241,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,328,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,647,327. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 0.5% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 85,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 8.8% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc provides patient-specific and data-driven technology and solutions in the field of medication safety in the United States. Its proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. The company offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.