Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Price Target Cut to $43.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.67% from the company’s current price. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.47) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.92) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TRHC. Benchmark cut their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Tabula Rasa HealthCare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.36.

NASDAQ:TRHC opened at $37.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a twelve month low of $30.12 and a twelve month high of $69.31. The company has a market cap of $901.41 million, a PE ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.38.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. As a group, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $1,163,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 865,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,954,826.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 2,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $102,334.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 835,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,608,603.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,993 shares of company stock worth $6,647,327 in the last quarter. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 741,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,783,000 after buying an additional 264,674 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 78.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 83,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 36,862 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4,332.1% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 15,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 15,249 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 107.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 240.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc provides patient-specific and data-driven technology and solutions in the field of medication safety in the United States. Its proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. The company offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

