Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.56 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) will announce $41.56 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $41.70 million and the lowest is $41.49 million. Tactile Systems Technology reported sales of $43.68 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full-year sales of $219.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $218.64 million to $220.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $267.43 million, with estimates ranging from $262.32 million to $274.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tactile Systems Technology.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.39. Tactile Systems Technology had a positive return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 4.57%.

TCMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Tactile Systems Technology from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Oppenheimer upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tactile Systems Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.75.

Shares of TCMD stock opened at $49.92 on Wednesday. Tactile Systems Technology has a 1 year low of $29.47 and a 1 year high of $64.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $973.84 million, a PE ratio of -110.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.69.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 238,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,716,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 17.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 174,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,844,000 after purchasing an additional 87,504 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 18.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,506,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,314,000 after purchasing an additional 535,094 shares during the period.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; EntrÃ© System, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and ACTitouch system, a medical device for the treatment of venous leg ulcers chronic venous insufficiency patients.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.