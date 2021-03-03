Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by Harvey Capital Management Inc.

Harvey Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the period. Take-Two Interactive Software comprises 1.6% of Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $3,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TTWO. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.42.

TTWO traded down $6.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $181.93. The company had a trading volume of 18,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,088. The company has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a PE ratio of 45.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $198.34 and a 200-day moving average of $180.48. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.00 and a 1-year high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.76 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.