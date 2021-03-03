TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $74.29

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $74.29 and traded as high as $79.89. TAL Education Group shares last traded at $76.40, with a volume of 2,677,167 shares traded.
TAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. CICC Research upgraded TAL Education Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of TAL Education Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of TAL Education Group from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.57.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.29. The firm has a market cap of $43.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,528.31, a PEG ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.11.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in TAL Education Group during the third quarter valued at $31,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TAL Education Group by 28.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in TAL Education Group during the third quarter worth about $106,000.
TAL Education Group Company Profile (NYSE:TAL)
TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.
See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?
Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.