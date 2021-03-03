TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $74.29

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $74.29 and traded as high as $79.89. TAL Education Group shares last traded at $76.40, with a volume of 2,677,167 shares traded.

TAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. CICC Research upgraded TAL Education Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of TAL Education Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of TAL Education Group from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.29. The firm has a market cap of $43.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,528.31, a PEG ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.11.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. TAL Education Group had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 0.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that TAL Education Group will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in TAL Education Group during the third quarter valued at $31,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TAL Education Group by 28.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in TAL Education Group during the third quarter worth about $106,000.

TAL Education Group Company Profile (NYSE:TAL)

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

