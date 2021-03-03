Talos Energy (TALO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TALO opened at $10.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $851.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.58 and a beta of 3.15. Talos Energy has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $16.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

