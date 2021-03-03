Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $117.36.

TNDM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 9,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $850,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 13,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $1,257,543.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,598 shares of company stock worth $3,612,817 in the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 52,370 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 20,370 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 14.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 268,147 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,435,000 after purchasing an additional 33,912 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 128,420 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,287,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,929 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,250 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM opened at $93.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Tandem Diabetes Care has a twelve month low of $43.69 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.48 and a beta of 0.31.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 11.10%. As a group, research analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

