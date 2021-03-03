Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $117.36.
TNDM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.
In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 9,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $850,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 13,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $1,257,543.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,598 shares of company stock worth $3,612,817 in the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ TNDM opened at $93.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Tandem Diabetes Care has a twelve month low of $43.69 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.48 and a beta of 0.31.
Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 11.10%. As a group, research analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.
About Tandem Diabetes Care
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.
