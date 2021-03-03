Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) CAO Sells $17,660.00 in Stock

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) CAO Thomas Joseph Guerrieri, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $17,660.00.

Shares of NYSE:SKT traded up $1.50 on Wednesday, hitting $17.74. The company had a trading volume of 17,607,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,380,244. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -443.39 and a beta of 2.10. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $20.96.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.14). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.1775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is 31.28%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 222,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,669,000 after buying an additional 19,691 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the third quarter worth $251,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 4.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 70,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 92.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 11,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP increased its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 27,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 6,395 shares in the last quarter. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SKT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Compass Point raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.91.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

