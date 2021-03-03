Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Stock Price Up 9.2%

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)’s stock price rose 9.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.88 and last traded at $17.74. Approximately 17,647,496 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 228% from the average daily volume of 5,380,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.24.

SKT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.91.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -464.13 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.15 and its 200 day moving average is $9.40.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. Research analysts forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.1775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.28%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 193.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile (NYSE:SKT)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.