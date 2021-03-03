Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) versus Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Critical Analysis

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) and Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.5% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Brandywine Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a beta of 2.1, indicating that its stock price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brandywine Realty Trust has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and Brandywine Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tanger Factory Outlet Centers -0.76% -0.82% -0.12% Brandywine Realty Trust 54.61% 18.15% 7.51%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and Brandywine Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tanger Factory Outlet Centers 2 4 0 0 1.67 Brandywine Realty Trust 1 5 2 0 2.13

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers presently has a consensus price target of $7.40, indicating a potential downside of 58.31%. Brandywine Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $11.36, indicating a potential downside of 11.34%. Given Brandywine Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Brandywine Realty Trust is more favorable than Tanger Factory Outlet Centers.

Dividends

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers pays an annual dividend of $0.71 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Brandywine Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers pays out 31.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brandywine Realty Trust pays out 53.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Brandywine Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Brandywine Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and Brandywine Realty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tanger Factory Outlet Centers $478.35 million 3.47 $87.86 million $2.27 7.82 Brandywine Realty Trust $580.42 million 3.77 $34.27 million $1.43 8.96

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Brandywine Realty Trust. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brandywine Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Brandywine Realty Trust beats Tanger Factory Outlet Centers on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies. The Company has more than 39 years of experience in the outlet industry and is a publicly-traded REIT. Tanger is furnishing a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") that includes a supplemental information package for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, D.C. markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale. Our purpose is to shape, connect and inspire the world around us through our expertise, the relationships we foster, the communities in which we live and work, and the history we build together.

