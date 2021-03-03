Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) is Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,920 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 8,277 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for about 3.1% of Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $7,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Target by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 37,843 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. JNB Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,981 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Brightworth purchased a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 25,709 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on TGT shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.43.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.54. The company had a trading volume of 246,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,059,854. The company has a 50 day moving average of $189.35 and a 200 day moving average of $169.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $90.17 and a 52-week high of $199.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 42.57%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.