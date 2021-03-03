Target (NYSE:TGT) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.28% from the company’s previous close.

TGT has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen raised their price target on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.90.

Shares of TGT opened at $173.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. Target has a 1 year low of $90.17 and a 1 year high of $199.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $189.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.43.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Target will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TGT. Jennison Associates lifted its position in shares of Target by 2.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates now owns 2,877,411 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $226,337,000 after purchasing an additional 66,888 shares in the last quarter. Northcoast Asset Management boosted its position in Target by 1,933.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northcoast Asset Management now owns 842,420 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $66,265,000 after buying an additional 801,002 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft grew its stake in shares of Target by 100.0% during the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft now owns 2,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter worth about $2,187,000. Finally, MUFG Americas boosted its holdings in Target by 2.2% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas now owns 184,071 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

