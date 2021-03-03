Tattooed Chef (TTCF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:TTCF opened at $21.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.28. Tattooed Chef has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $28.64.

Several analysts have issued reports on TTCF shares. Roth Capital started coverage on Tattooed Chef in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Tattooed Chef in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company primarily offers products, such as ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower crust pizza.

