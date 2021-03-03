Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Has $15.51 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,886 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 7.9% of Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.61.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $125.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. Apple’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

