Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.48 Billion

Equities analysts expect Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) to announce sales of $1.48 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.52 billion. Taylor Morrison Home posted sales of $1.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full year sales of $7.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.56 billion to $7.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.95 billion to $8.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Taylor Morrison Home.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Monday. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Taylor Morrison Home currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.

Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $28.09 on Wednesday. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52-week low of $6.39 and a 52-week high of $31.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 16,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $473,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 209,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,203,272. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO C. David Cone sold 34,153 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,024,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,328,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,553 shares of company stock valued at $2,942,610. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TMHC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 9,112 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 347.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 72.1% during the third quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 21,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 9,099 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter valued at $1,003,000. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

