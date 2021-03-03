Taylor Wimpey plc (TW.L) (LON:TW) Insider Sells £46,939.20 in Stock

Taylor Wimpey plc (TW.L) (LON:TW) insider Pete Redfern sold 27,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 168 ($2.19), for a total value of £46,939.20 ($61,326.37).

Pete Redfern also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 8th, Pete Redfern acquired 95 shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (TW.L) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 158 ($2.06) per share, with a total value of £150.10 ($196.11).

LON TW opened at GBX 165.90 ($2.17) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 5.27. The stock has a market cap of £6.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 159.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 126.67. Taylor Wimpey plc has a 52-week low of GBX 98.12 ($1.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 214.50 ($2.80).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a GBX 4.14 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. Taylor Wimpey plc (TW.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.66%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TW. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (TW.L) in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (TW.L) to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 203 ($2.65) price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 170.17 ($2.22).

About Taylor Wimpey plc (TW.L)

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, such as one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

