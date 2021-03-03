TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $48.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. TCF Financial traded as high as $48.21 and last traded at $47.68, with a volume of 54779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.26.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of TCF Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of TCF Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.64.

In other TCF Financial news, EVP Daniel W. Terpsma sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total value of $139,650.00. Also, CFO Brian W. Maass sold 21,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total transaction of $887,338.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,884 shares of company stock worth $1,527,247 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in TCF Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in TCF Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 134,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in TCF Financial by 8.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in TCF Financial by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 14,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in TCF Financial by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 39,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.28.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. TCF Financial had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $508.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TCF Financial Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.74%.

About TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF)

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

