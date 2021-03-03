Team17 Group (OTCMKTS:TSVNF) Trading Up 3.9%

Team17 Group PLC (OTCMKTS:TSVNF)’s share price rose 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.30 and last traded at $10.30. Approximately 220 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 39,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.08.

Team17 Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TSVNF)

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked, and The Escapists.

