Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$27.91.

TECK.B has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$23.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$25.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$26.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of TECK.B stock opened at C$26.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$14.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.06. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$8.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$25.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$20.87.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

