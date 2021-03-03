Teck Resources (TECK.B) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Teck Resources (TSE: TECK.B):

3/1/2021 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$25.00 to C$32.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$34.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from C$26.00 to C$34.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$31.00 to C$34.00.

2/19/2021 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$25.00 to C$27.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$28.50 to C$30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Teck Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$32.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$28.00 to C$29.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$30.00 to C$34.00. They now have an “action list buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$23.50.

1/22/2021 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Eight Capital to C$35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$23.50 to C$28.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$19.00 to C$19.50.

1/12/2021 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$33.00.

1/8/2021 – Teck Resources was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$25.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$22.00.

1/6/2021 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$22.00 to C$28.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

TSE:TECK.B traded up C$0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$27.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,528,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,221,709. Teck Resources Ltd has a fifty-two week low of C$8.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$25.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$20.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of C$14.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.15.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

