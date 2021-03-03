Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Announces Earnings Results

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 4.45%.

NASDAQ:TGLS traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.81. 639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,729. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.18 and a 200 day moving average of $6.17. Tecnoglass has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $7.88. The company has a market capitalization of $372.34 million, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Tecnoglass from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (up from $8.00) on shares of Tecnoglass in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

In related news, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $56,640.00. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

