Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Price Target Raised to $10.00 at Raymond James

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TGLS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley raised shares of Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th.

NASDAQ:TGLS traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,729. The firm has a market cap of $387.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.17. Tecnoglass has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $7.88.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 4.45%. On average, analysts forecast that Tecnoglass will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 8,000 shares of Tecnoglass stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $56,640.00. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGLS. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Tecnoglass during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Tecnoglass during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Tecnoglass during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tecnoglass during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in Tecnoglass during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. 15.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

