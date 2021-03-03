Teekay (NYSE:TK) Shares Up 5.6%

Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) shot up 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.48 and last traded at $3.41. 1,488,990 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 1,095,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.23.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $344.78 million, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.95 and a 200 day moving average of $2.49.
Teekay (NYSE:TK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). Teekay had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a positive return on equity of 4.38%.
Teekay Company Profile (NYSE:TK)
Teekay Corporation provides oil and gas transportation services worldwide. It operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, floating production storage and offloading units, liquefied gas carriers, and conventional tankers. As of December 31, 2019, its fleet consisted of 154 vessels, which included chartered-in vessels.
