Teekay (NYSE:TK) Shares Up 5.6%

Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) shot up 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.48 and last traded at $3.41. 1,488,990 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 1,095,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $344.78 million, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.95 and a 200 day moving average of $2.49.

Teekay (NYSE:TK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). Teekay had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a positive return on equity of 4.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teekay during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in Teekay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Teekay by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 39,963 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 12,812 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Teekay by 461.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,839 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 37,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Teekay by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,538 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 25,021 shares during the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teekay Company Profile

Teekay Corporation provides oil and gas transportation services worldwide. It operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, floating production storage and offloading units, liquefied gas carriers, and conventional tankers. As of December 31, 2019, its fleet consisted of 154 vessels, which included chartered-in vessels.

