Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) SVP Andrew Turitz Sells 695 Shares

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) SVP Andrew Turitz sold 695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total value of $155,874.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,449.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Andrew Turitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 3rd, Andrew Turitz sold 1,389 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $277,800.00.

NYSE TDOC traded down $14.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $203.19. The stock had a trading volume of 5,498,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,473,345. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.01 and a 52-week high of $308.00. The company has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.09 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.85. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in Teladoc Health by 560.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the third quarter worth $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 234.9% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 228.9% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 136.4% during the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 156 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 51.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $305.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $282.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.91.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

