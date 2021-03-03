Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Given New $291.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $305.00 to $291.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.57% from the company’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TDOC. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $270.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.91.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC traded down $9.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $208.50. The stock had a trading volume of 54,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,421,474. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $262.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.70. The company has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.39 and a beta of 0.30. Teladoc Health has a fifty-two week low of $102.01 and a fifty-two week high of $308.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. Research analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Yulun Wang sold 6,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $1,221,689.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,189.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $277,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 269,439 shares of company stock worth $60,410,155. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $168,783,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 688,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $137,657,000 after purchasing an additional 237,331 shares in the last quarter. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

