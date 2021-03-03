Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target Increased to $270.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.50% from the stock’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $282.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teladoc Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.91.

Shares of NYSE TDOC traded down $9.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $208.50. 54,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,421,474. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $102.01 and a 52 week high of $308.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a PE ratio of -152.39 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $262.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.70.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $277,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total transaction of $505,294.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,070.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 269,439 shares of company stock valued at $60,410,155 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 560.0% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 234.9% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the third quarter worth $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 228.9% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 1,470.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 157 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

