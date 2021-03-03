Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target Raised to $270.00 at KeyCorp

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price target raised by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $245.00 to $270.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the health services provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TDOC. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $305.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Teladoc Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Teladoc Health from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $244.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.91.

TDOC stock opened at $217.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.39 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Teladoc Health has a 52-week low of $102.01 and a 52-week high of $308.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.70.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $277,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glen Tullman sold 164,931 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.12, for a total value of $37,129,266.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 440,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,215,786.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 269,439 shares of company stock valued at $60,410,155. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 560.0% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

