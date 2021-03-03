Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Earns Hold Rating from HSBC

Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by HSBC in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Main First Bank upgraded shares of Telefónica Deutschland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Telefónica Deutschland to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:TELDF remained flat at $$2.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.74. Telefónica Deutschland has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $3.40.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides telecommunication and connectivity solutions to private and business customers in Germany. The company offers voice, data, and value added services in mobile and fixed line networks; and access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners. It also provides Unbundled Local Loop services, including fixed line telephony and high speed Internet; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

