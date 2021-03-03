Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.12

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.12 and traded as low as $4.10. Telia Company AB (publ) shares last traded at $4.10, with a volume of 250 shares.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.12.

Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TLSNF)

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed telephony services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It is also involved in the broadcasting and content activities; and financing business.

