Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) Trading Down 9.9%

Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) traded down 9.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.82 and last traded at $0.82. 4,113,282 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 5,721,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.90.

Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 30th. The company reported ($2.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $14.34 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Teligent stock. Silverback Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Silverback Asset Management LLC owned 0.67% of Teligent at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.15% of the company’s stock.

About Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT)

Teligent, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company offers generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms.

