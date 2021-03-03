Tellor (TRB) Price Hits $39.39 on Exchanges

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded up 15.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. Tellor has a total market capitalization of $67.10 million and approximately $34.09 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Tellor has traded up 13.3% against the US dollar. One Tellor coin can now be bought for approximately $39.39 or 0.00077121 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00059678 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.31 or 0.00781813 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00007741 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00027867 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.81 or 0.00062281 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00029793 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00045154 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003986 BTC.

Tellor Profile

Tellor (TRB) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 1,784,082 coins and its circulating supply is 1,703,442 coins. Tellor’s official website is tellor.io . Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Tellor Coin Trading

