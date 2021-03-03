TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TU. TD Securities raised their target price on TELUS from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on TELUS from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on TELUS in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on TELUS from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Get TELUS alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TELUS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,482,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 64.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,389,168 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $77,293,000 after buying an additional 1,725,986 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,168,910 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $181,037,000 after buying an additional 1,617,564 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,124,062 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $304,605,000 after buying an additional 1,438,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 12.1% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,844,275 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $120,373,000 after buying an additional 740,418 shares in the last quarter. 49.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TU opened at $20.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. TELUS has a 1 year low of $13.54 and a 1 year high of $21.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.24.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. TELUS had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 8.51%. Analysts predict that TELUS will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 87.27%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.