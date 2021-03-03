Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.44.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TEX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Terex from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Terex from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Evercore ISI raised Terex to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

In other Terex news, VP Amy George sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $401,900.00. Also, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Insiders have sold 158,104 shares of company stock valued at $6,457,987 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Terex by 6,221.4% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TEX opened at $43.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -716.67 and a beta of 1.55. Terex has a one year low of $11.54 and a one year high of $44.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.19. Terex had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Terex will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

