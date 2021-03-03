Terra (LUNA) Trading 12.3% Higher This Week

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. One Terra coin can now be purchased for $7.73 or 0.00014986 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Terra has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar. Terra has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion and approximately $472.96 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00007644 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000013 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004066 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00009400 BTC.

Terra Profile

Terra uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 956,822,555 coins and its circulating supply is 401,746,601 coins. The official website for Terra is terra.money . The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Terra Coin Trading

