Terracoin Achieves Market Cap of $525,804.74 (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. Terracoin has a total market cap of $525,804.74 and $1,356.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Terracoin has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Terracoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0229 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,931.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $534.60 or 0.01049629 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.02 or 0.00375048 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00031740 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002914 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000055 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000291 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

Terracoin (CRYPTO:TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io . Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Terracoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

