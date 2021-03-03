TerraCredit (CREDIT) Price Hits $0.0038 on Major Exchanges

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 3rd. During the last seven days, TerraCredit has traded 30.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. TerraCredit has a total market cap of $357,787.79 and approximately $117,093.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraCredit coin can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 56.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TerraCredit Profile

TerraCredit (CRYPTO:CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraCredit is terra-credit.com.

Buying and Selling TerraCredit

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraCredit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraCredit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraCredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

