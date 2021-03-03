Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Shares Purchased by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 154,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 171,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,012,000 after buying an additional 16,989 shares during the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRNO stock opened at $55.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $42.12 and a 12-month high of $64.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.59 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.90 and its 200 day moving average is $57.92.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 44.26%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 84.06%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.86.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

