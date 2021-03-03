Tertiary Minerals (LON:TYM) Shares Gap Down to $0.48

Tertiary Minerals plc (LON:TYM)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.48 ($0.01), but opened at GBX 0.46 ($0.01). Tertiary Minerals shares last traded at GBX 0.45 ($0.01), with a volume of 8,806,459 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.42 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.87. The company has a market capitalization of £4.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19.

Tertiary Minerals Company Profile (LON:TYM)

Tertiary Minerals plc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company engages in the development of a multi-commodity project portfolio, including precious metals, base metals, and industrial minerals. It owns interests in the Storuman fluorspar project located in north central Sweden; the Lassedalen fluorspar project located in the south-west of Oslo, Norway; the Pyramid gold project located in the northwest of Reno, Nevada; the Paymaster polymetallic project that includes 19 claims covering an area of 390 acres located in southwest of Tonopah, Nevada; and the KaaresselkÃ¤ and KiekerÃ¶maa gold projects located in Finland.

