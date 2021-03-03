Tesco (LON:TSCO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $219.70

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 219.70 ($2.87) and last traded at GBX 220.59 ($2.88), with a volume of 10245128 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 222.40 ($2.91).

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.79) price target on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Tesco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 281.57 ($3.68).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £21.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 238.83 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 226.75.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th were given a dividend of GBX 50.93 ($0.67) per share. This is an increase from Tesco’s previous dividend of $3.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 15th. Tesco’s payout ratio is currently 0.64%.

In other news, insider Alison Platt bought 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 228 ($2.98) per share, with a total value of £10,488 ($13,702.64). Insiders acquired a total of 4,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,076,277 over the last ninety days.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company operates through convenience and hypermarket store formats, as well as engages in the wholesale business. It also provides retail banking and insurance services. The company operates in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

