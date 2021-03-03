Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 33.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 90,849 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $29,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,859,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,630,207,000 after buying an additional 2,129,999 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $279,217,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,483,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,526,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,704 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 15,424.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,395,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,508,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $411,758,000 after purchasing an additional 938,965 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.71.

TXN opened at $174.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $173.16 and a 200-day moving average of $156.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $93.09 and a 12-month high of $181.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.86%.

In related news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $5,439,035.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 73,304 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,862.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $777,170.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,137.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

