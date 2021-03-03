Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,922 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,910 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TXRH. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Truist began coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.08.

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $91.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.67, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.15 and a 1-year high of $95.93.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.21). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 5.97%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 12,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $996,693.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,024.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,697,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,525 shares of company stock worth $4,896,340. Company insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.